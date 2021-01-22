María Pedraza luminous practicing her second passion!

Via her Instagram story, the sublime María Pedraza posted an image of herself practicing her second passion: dancing!

It’s no secret that actress María Pedraza is a very good dancer too! Thus, the young woman has just revealed an image of her dancing on Instagram!

María Pedraza caused a sensation on Instagram this Thursday, January 21, 2021! And for good reason, the sublime actress revealed by the Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” posted an image of her in dance dress via her story!

A magnificent image where you could see Jaime Lorente’s partner pose from the back while wearing a magnificent black tulle skater dress! A flared cut allowing you to perform dance movements!

A sublime shot that his many Instagram followers must have loved just as much as we did! We let you admire the image in question below! This is of course a screenshot from the Instagram story of the beautiful María Pedraza!

MARÍA PEDRAZA: HER TOTAL BLACK LOOK MAKES A SENSATION

The day before, María Pedraza had also caused a sensation on Instagram! Indeed, the beautiful brunette had posted a photo of her in a simple and effective total black look that caused a sensation!

Indeed, the post in question already has more than 300,000 likes on the social network… A real record! The comments are also very numerous and all more adorable than the others!

“María Pedraza is sublime”, “A gift from heaven, you are magnificent! “Your curly hair is really amazing… you should never straighten it again!” »We can thus read on the social network of the young woman of 24 years!

Comments all nicer than the others which will therefore please the beautiful María! Indeed, the latter can boast of having very loyal subscribers!