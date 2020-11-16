María Pedraza lights the internet with her gaze!

On her Instagram account, María Pedraza shared photos where she did not fail to melt her fans with her glowing gaze!

This Sunday, November 15, María Pedraza posted two new photos on her Instagram account. And the least that can be said is that she has caused quite a stir among her fans.

They clearly fell under his spell. Indeed, she unveiled two selfies where she displayed herself in direct sunlight. Thus, María Pedraza highlighted her beautiful blue eyes on the social network.

But that’s not all. With the hair in front of the face, María Pedraza was unanimous among her fans. But also his darling Jaime Lorente. The one who has just released his very first song has fallen under the spell.

With her photo, the young woman has collected more than 658,000 “likes” in just five hours from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment her on the social network.

MARÍA PEDRAZA MAKES A BEAUTIFUL DECLARATION OF LOVE TO JAIME LORENTE

Most of her fans also thought María Pedraza was really amazing in her shot. For his part, his darling, Jaime Lorente also left a message. Usually quite discreet, this time he succumbed.

Indeed, the actor of Casa de Papel left an adorable red heart under the photo of the dancer. But that’s not all. The main interested party wanted to answer him. She also took the opportunity to make him a nice declaration of love.

The actress also wrote to Jaime Lorente: “Te amo. “To be translated as” I love you “. A message that has melted more than one. Fans seem reassured that all is well for the couple.

It must be said that, from time to time, rumors of breakup emerge on social networks. Luckily for the couple, they look more cohesive than ever. And crazy in love with each other!



