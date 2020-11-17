María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) sublime with purple hair!

María Pedraza made a name for herself in La Casa de Papel. The actress flaunted herself with purple hair and is unrecognizable

María Pedraza is hugely successful on social media. The Spanish actress has struck a pose with purple hair and it looks amazing on her.

A few years ago, María Pedraza made a name for herself in La Casa de Papel. The actress put herself in the shoes of a young hostage and was a huge success. Shortly thereafter, fans got to see her again in another Spanish series.

Indeed, the actress starred in the first season of Elite. She put herself in the shoes of Marina, a young woman killed by one of her classmates. A big part of the show’s presence in attracting fans to Netflix was María’s presence.

Since then, María Pedraza has become more discreet and focuses on other projects. It seems that she has left the shoots aside and is focusing on her modeling career. Indeed, in recent years, the 24-year-old has become a fashion icon and flaunts herself sexy.

Jaime Lorente’s sweetheart has over 12 million Instagram followers. So, whenever she can, she flaunts herself sexy and ignites the web with each of her appearances. In fact, she recently unveiled a whole new hair look.

MARÍA PEDRAZA APPEARS WITH PURPLE HAIR!

María Pedraza knows how to crack the canvas and always flaunts herself very sensual with her pretty blue eyes. In fact, a few hours ago, she surprised the canvas with a whole new hair color.

This Tuesday, November 17, the former La Casa de Papel actress posed with purple hair. We find her drinking her coffee and revealing her brand new look. The color looks pretty good on her and she seems to love her new color.

So María Pedraza was getting ready for another photo shoot. Indeed, we can see her hair being done while filming on Instagram. The actress wants to be in high demand and it is clear that she will still be on the front pages of many Spanish magazines.

The actress gave her photo a cute little touch. Indeed, she struck the pose with a headband with cat ears. María loves animals and is a huge fan of her cat.



