María Pedraza: Jaime Lorente covers it with flowers!

In the story of her Instagram account, María Pedraza reveals the bouquet of flowers she received by her companion, Jaime Lorente.

In recent weeks, a rumor circulated on the web: Jaime Lorente and María Pedraza are no longer together. Indeed, many internet users have imagined a break between the two Spanish players.

And for good reason, the two lovebirds were no longer displayed together on the web. Nor in real life, for that matter. In fact, those who were revealed by the series “La Casa De Papel” cooed in Formentera in the Balearic Islands.

Thus, it is our colleagues from Just Tared magazine who revealed their little secret. The couple were seen with their friends aboard a yacht. And in the photos we could notice one small detail: They are madly in love with each other.

Since these rumors, Jaime Lorente and his sweetheart do not repeat the same mistakes. To avoid letting their Internet users imagine anything and everything, the main stakeholders display their happiness on the web.

To believe it, just take a look at María Pedraza’s Instagram story. In short, the pretty brunette reposted a publication of her companion. On it, we can see a beautiful bouquet of flowers. But no other clue was left.

So, was it María Pedraza who received these magnificent flowers? Or did she send them to her sweetheart? After all, a woman can also send a beautiful bouquet to the person who shares her life. Which would hardly surprise its subscribers!

MARÍA PEDRAZA MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER

In any case, María Pedraza and Jaime Lorente do not let go of a sole. The two lovebirds have never left each other since their meeting. The only problem ? The paparazzi and the celebrity. You have to believe that it is not everyday easy to manage.

In fact, the Spanish actor had expressed his concerns about this. “There are people who like noise and light. But what pleases me is my job. Everything else, I accept as a consequence, “he said.



