María Pedraza is very chic in a luxury suit on Instagram!

María Pedraza, showed off in a stunning luxury suit on Instagram.

María Pedraza, is one of the hottest actresses of the moment! Indeed, his roles in La Casa de Papel, and in the Netflix Elite series, have earned him international recognition!

Indeed, by interpreting, in Elite, the role of Marina, a student victim of the conflict between modest and wealthy students of her high school; María Pedraza has made herself known around the world.

Since then, Jaime Lorente’s sweetheart has been doing professional projects. Yes, the dancer from the Royal Conservatory of Dance in Madrid is no longer just an actress, but also a model!

Yes, the young woman poses for very big fashion brands! And for good reason: with her sense of style and her dreamlike appearance, the interpreter of Marina is made to be a model.

In fact, on Insta, the actress revealed the results of a recent shoot. And again, she is just sublime!

On Instagram, María Pedraza has just revealed what appears to be the result of a recent photoshoot. And as usual, the young woman is radiant.

Indeed, in the photos, we can see the actress posing in front of a huge mosaic mirror, and wearing a very chic luxury suit.

Yes, the pretty brunette is therefore wearing a tweed dress suit in shades of red and orange! And frankly, this color definitely highlights her complexion.

To accentuate her look, highlighted by a magnificent line of liner, María Pedraza has her hair pulled up in a low bun. And frankly, with this outfit and hairstyle, the young woman seems capable of dominating the world. A real girl boss!

In short, we are totally fan of the result of this shoot!



