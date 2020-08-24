María Pedraza is enjoying her bikini beach vacation!

Since she has been on vacation, María Pedraza has posted numerous photos on social media. And the least we can say is that she often causes a sensation by showing off in a bikini.

This Monday, August 24, María Pedraza posted a new photo on her Instagram account that did not fail to cause a sensation on the Internet. Indeed, she showed off with a gorgeous black bikini at the beach.

María Pedraza took the pose on the side, so she highlighted her dream body but especially her chest. With her photo, she clearly made the buzz on social networks.

The La Casa de Papel actress also posed with sunglasses. Her black and white shot also brought out her tanned complexion. One thing is certain, his fans have validated it 100%.

MARÍA PEDRAZA MAKES A WONDERFUL LOOK BY DISPLAYING IN A SWIMSUIT AT THE BEACH

In the caption of her Instagram photo, María Pedraza also wrote: “Sentarme en tu arena. ”To be translated as“ Sit in your sand ”. With her shot, she collected more than 360,000 “likes” in just three hours from her fans.

In the comments, there was no shortage of the young woman. It must be said that she appeared really radiant and radiant at the beach. The Elite actress also raised the temperature on the social network.

Below her photo, her fans also wrote, “Can you really look prettier? “, ” Magnificent. “, ” Gorgeous. “,” Very beautiful photo. “, ” An inspiration. “,” Very pretty Maria. “,” The sexiest woman. “But also” Really beautiful “.

Many messages which will not fail to please the main interested party. It must be said that the dancer can always count on her fans for their kindness but also their love.



