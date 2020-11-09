María Pedraza in sheer black dress on Instagram!

María Pedraza has just posted a brand new photo on her Feed Insta. And frankly, in this ruffled dress, she is sublime!

María Pedraza is one of the stars of the moment. Indeed, the dancer trained at the Royal Conservatory of Dance in Madrid, had a sudden success!

María Pedraza first rose to prominence in 2017, with her role as Alison Parker in La Casa de Papel. But yes, remember, she played the daughter of the British Ambassador to Spain, held hostage in the National Mint by our favorite heroes.

But it is mainly thanks to her role in Elite that the young woman has made a meteoric rise. Indeed, María Pedraza has become an international star playing Marina, the victim of the clash between modest and wealthy students at her school.

The success of these two series has enabled him to land numerous contracts with fashion houses. Yes, the young woman has become a real fashion icon! Class!

In fact, on Insta, the pretty brunette just showed off in a gorgeous black dress!

