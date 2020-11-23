María Pedraza in leather high boots!

María Pedraza creates a sensation with each of her appearances. The actress appeared sexy in a transparent black dress.

María Pedraza is always in top form on Instagram. The star struck a pose in a beautiful sheer black dress and looks sexy.

María Pedraza first became known a few years ago in the Spanish series La Casa de Papel. The latter put herself in the shoes of a young hostage in the first season. Then, she starred in another flagship series on Netflix.

The actress starred in the first season of Elite and played the role of Marina. She only played in one season, but allowed the show to take off and be a huge success. Since then, the starlet seems to take a break from filming.

Everything seems to be going well in the life of María Pedraza. Indeed, the 24-year-old actress has been in a relationship for several years with Jaime Lorente. They met during the filming of La Casa de Papel, and they haven’t left each other since!

Then, in recent years, the actress has been a hit on social media. She poses for many brands and magazines and never ceases to appear sexy.

SEXY MARÍA PEDRAZA IN THIGH BOOTS AND BLACK DRESS!

María Pedraza has a lot of class and has become a beauty icon in Spain. Thus, it is not uncommon to see her make the front pages of several magazines. Anyway, she’s proven to everyone that she is sexy in a black dress again on Instagram.

On Saturday, November 21, the starlet unveiled a brand new snapshot of her. We find her in a long transparent black dress with a pretty neckline. The star left her hair curly and looks lovely. Then, she put forward her long slender legs with a pair of thigh high boots.

Thus, the all black look goes wonderfully to María Pedraza. The starlet is still so lovely and ignited the web in this outfit. In fact, many fans left him messages. They all find her sexy and validate the choice of her outfit.

“A queen,” wrote a fan on the social network. “I am a fan”, said a French fan. Suffice to say, the actress meets a hit in her country as well as in France!



