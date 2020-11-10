María Pedraza enjoys the sunny weather during filming!

In Story of her Instagram account, María Pedraza posted a video where she enjoys the sun while filming. She appeared radiant!

Fans have been waiting for the return of María Pedraza for several months now. This year, the beautiful blonde joined the film sets. And the least that can be said is that her fans seem to be eager to meet her in theaters.

For several months now, María Pedraza has been teasing a new film on her social networks. This is “El Verano que Vivimos”. To the delight of her subscribers, she reveals a little more about her new role.

“El Verano que Vivimos” was due out on November 6. But because of the health crisis, the directors have postponed the release date. María Pedraza has also warned her fans on the Web.

Indeed, she recently changed the date on her photos by confident that the film would be released on December 4. Her fans seem to be really eager to find out about her.

MARÍA PEDRAZA BACK ON THE FILMING SETS

This time, she also starred with Blanca Suarez, the lead actress of Les Demoiselles du Téléphone. María Pedraza and the actress seem to have formed a very beautiful friendship during the filming.

While the dancer is waiting for the release of this film, she hasn’t stopped filming. Indeed, this Tuesday, November 10, she shared a new story video from her Instagram account. Once again, she created suspense.

Indeed, the actress of La Casa de Papel and Elite has displayed in a sublime place. She took the pose facing the sun. In the caption of her video, she also commented with a CLAP emoji and a sun.

Regarding her look, the actress also opted for a denim jacket, a white shirt and tied hair. She looked really radiant and radiant!



