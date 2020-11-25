María Pedraza (Elite) shares her adorable dance of joy!

María Pedraza has just unveiled a video in which she does an adorable dance of joy! The young woman was at the height of happiness.

Today María Pedraza posted an amazing video via her Instagram account! Indeed, the Elite actress revealed a video of her dancing!

This Wednesday, November 25, María Pedraza amazed her millions of Instagram followers! Indeed, the darling of Jaime Lorente posted a video of her dance of joy!

Thus, on the images in question, we can see the beautiful brunette arrive and put her hot plate on the table without dropping it… A feat that inspired the beautiful brunette to make an improvised disco choreography!

We let you admire the smile on the face of the beautiful María Pedraza at this precise moment below! The latter was very proud of her!

MARÍA PEDRAZA, HER GLITTER MAKE-UP MAKES A SENSATION

A few hours ago, via her Instagram feed, the pretty María Pedraza posted a breathtaking selfie! And for good reason, on the image in question the young woman wore sublime makeup at eye level!

Indeed, her very bling bling smokey eyes put her blue eyes to perfection! So, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, the post already has more than 300,000 likes in just a few hours, a real record!

The comments are also numerous and all very positive! “But what a woman this María Pedraza, she’s not my favorite actress for nothing! “” Fan of makeup, your eyes are just crazy made up like that! “” Canon, as always! ”

You can read on the Elite actress’s social network! Comments all nicer than the others and which will therefore please the main concerned!

We let you admire the photo in question below



