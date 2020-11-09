María Pedraza bright in an autumnal look on Instagram!

Elite’s flagship actress María Pedraza showed off in an ultra-fall look on Instagram. And frankly, this outfit is great!

María Pedraza is one of the stars of the moment. Indeed, the dancer trained at the Royal Conservatory of Dance in Madrid, suddenly emerged from anonymity.

María Pedraza first rose to prominence in 2017, with her role as Alison Parker in La Casa de Papel. But yes, remember, she played the daughter of the British Ambassador to Spain, held hostage in the National Mint by our favorite heroes!

But it was especially her role in Elite that took off her acting career. Indeed, María Pedraza has become an international star playing Marina, the victim of the clash between modest and wealthy students at her school.

The success of these two series has allowed him to land numerous contracts with major fashion houses. Yes, the young woman has become a real fashion icon, every look of which we scrutinize.

Besides, we are a fan of her outfit of the day! Indeed, in this very autumnal look, the young woman is radiant.

We tell you more!

LUMINOUS MARÍA PEDRAZA IN AN AUTUMN LOOK ON INSTA!

On Instagram, actress María Pedraza regularly shares her outfits. So on her Feed, we can see her wearing luxury dresses, but also vintage jeans. Crazy, right?

And today, it’s in a look that is both classic and autumnal, that Jaime Lorente’s sweetheart is displayed.

Indeed, in her Story Insta, the interpreter of Marina portrays a magnificent yellow sweater, associated with a wool jacket in beige brown tones. And frankly, in this bright outfit, the young woman is resplendent!

We, in any case, are a fan of this combination of colors.



