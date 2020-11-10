María Pedraza announces her return to the cinema!

The sublime María Pedraza has just unveiled a nice photo of her last shoot for the film entitled “El Verano que Vivimos!”

María Pedraza has just teased the release of her next film “El verano que vivimos” via her Instagram story!

While fans were eager to find her on the small or big screen… They have something to be delighted with! Indeed, María Pedraza will soon be making her comeback in a film entitled “El Verano que vivimos”!

Indeed, the beautiful brunette even posted a photo of the film via her Instagram story! A snapshot originally posted by the “Warner Bros Spain” account! The latter had accompanied the photo with the following text: “@mariapedraza_ is Adela, Hernán’s sister, in #El Verano Que Vivimos. December 4 only in theaters. ”

We suggest you admire the shot in question below! This is a screenshot from María Pedraza’s Instagram story!

MARÍA PEDRAZA, HER BLACK EVENING DRESS MAKES A SENSATION

This Monday, November 9, 2020, María Pedraza posted a wonderful photo of herself on Instagram! Indeed, in the photo in question, Jaime Lorente’s sweetheart was descending the steps of a staircase while she was wearing a sumptuous black evening dress signed by the Haute Couture house Valentino!

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, in the space of a few hours, the publication in question has already accumulated more than 600,000 likes, a real record for the pretty actress! The comments are also very numerous!

MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some messages from Internet users that we have specially selected! “Too beautiful this María Pedraza dress!” “” But this woman is just sublime, and the dress divine! »Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette!

We invite you to admire the photo of the pretty María in your turn!



