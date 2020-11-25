Maria da Penha Virtual announced by RJ Justice

Enacted in 2016 with the intention of increasing protection for women, the Maria da Penha Law gained an important reinforcement for women living in the state of Rio de Janeiro, thanks to the arrival of the “Maria da Penha Virtual” denunciation platform, thus allowing women to ask for help.

Accessible through the browser (meaning that it will not require an additional installation that may attract the attention of attackers), the site was developed in a partnership between the TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) and students from the Study Center of Law and Technology at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio Janeiro), in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the main emphasis on the relationship with gender equality, peace and justice.

According to the information disclosed, when accessing the site, women may request a protective measure request, filling out a form where only the items marked with an asterisk (*) are mandatory, and the remaining fields should be filled out only if the whistleblower feels comfortable to that.

“The judge will receive the request directly from the woman. Thus, the magistrate will be able to decide immediately, in digital form, and she will have the immediate protection provided for in Law 14.002 / 2020 and in the Maria da Penha Law (Law 11.340 / 2006)” , explains Judge Adriana Ramos de Mello, holder of the I Court of Domestic and Family Violence against Women.

In order to request the protective measure, the person must bear in mind that it will be necessary to provide an identification document (identity card or CPF), therefore it is not required to provide both information to make the request.

A point that, however, we can consider as an additional tip in this aspect is that women from Rio de Janeiro who use the platform opt for access through an “Anonymous Guide”, thus preventing traces from being identified on the device after closing the page or else, choosing for clearing the history after access.

Although for some the indications seem exaggerated, it is known that many of the victims are monitored in operations carried out on smartphones and PCs, which reinforces the need for extra attention when an attacker is under the same roof.



