Maria Andrejczyk Sold Olympic Medal For 8-Month-Old Baby

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk auctioned off her Olympic silver medal to pay for heart surgery for an 8-month-old baby. The grocery chain named Zabka won the auction with $200,000.

The company named Zabka did not receive the medal despite winning the auction, and more than half of the amount required for the baby Miloszek’s surgery was met in this way.

Maria Andrejczyk Has Convided Cancer

Andrejczyk finished 4th at the 2016 Rio and was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018. The athlete, who defeated cancer, won a silver medal in Tokyo.