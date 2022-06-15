Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie just gave us our first look at Ken Ryan Gosling, as well as the holy abs and hair

The cast of director Greta Gerwig in the Barbie movie includes many stars, and Margot Robbie herself leads them all as the titular icon. While we don’t have many views on what’s coming out of this upcoming movie, we’ve previously seen Barbie Robbie in the flesh. Get ready, because our first glimpse of Ken Ryan Gosling has landed, and that abs and hair are about to trigger some feelings.

Well, damn it. The remarks of a colleague in the Barbie movie Simu Liu about Gosling’s training at this moment are largely striking to us. While it’s not the first time we’ve seen Ryan Gosling show off his abs cubes to fans, this latest officially sanctioned thirst trap proves why this movie is coming out next summer. This is an image almost from a boy band clip of the 90s, complemented by Gosling’s blond hair with feathers.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look fantastic in plastic, which makes the release date of Barbie on July 21, 2023 an even greater test for those who are waiting for this particular game day.

That’s not all…