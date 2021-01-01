Margot Robbie: the tragedies she faced in 2020

Fame does not ensure happiness and a clear example is Margot Robbie, who faced some of her worst moments in 2020.

It is clear that 2020 has been one of the most complicated years for the entire world due to COVID-19, a pandemic that has not only caused millions of deaths but also a great emotional and economic imbalance.

However, the Coronavirus is not the only thing that affected Margot Robbie in the last year but the loss of a great loved one, her grandfather Herbert Kessler, whom she considered her second father.

It is known that the actress’s grandfather passed away on February 1 at his home located in Gold Coast, Australia, when she was in London promoting her movie “Birds of Prey”, where she plays Harley Quinn.

A 2020 of losses!

Margot Robbie immediately traveled to Australia to say goodbye to her beloved grandfather, but with a full schedule and an event scheduled for the next day, the actress had to return to work despite having her heart broken.

Even, for those who will remember, the actress wore a black dress during the Bafta Awards and the Oscars; without the world knowing the great sadness that was happening during those moments.

Lost her grandparents

Months earlier, Margot Robbie had also suffered the loss of her grandmother Verna Kessler, who lost her life at 92 years of age. It is worth mentioning that the maternal grandparents of the actress had a great influence during her childhood, since both were in charge of her upbringing.



