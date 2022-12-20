Margot Robbie Responds to Criticism of “a Kiss Without a Script” With Brad Pitt on The Set of “Babylon”

Margot Robbie has responded to criticism for adding an “unscripted kiss” with Brad Pitt to Babylon.

The Bombshell star revealed that she added a kiss to a scene that writer and director Damien Chazelle hadn’t planned, saying, “When else will I get a chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.”

After many criticized Robbie’s decision on social media, the actor said that “everything is fine” with the cast in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We all set our boundaries before making this movie because it’s a movie that in many ways really pushes the boundaries,” Robbie told the publication.

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood , Pitt added about the kiss: “I said: “When else will I have a chance?” So yes, come on. We’ve done three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together.”

He added: “Trust me, this is the most tame thing she does in this. She’s burning with it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Margot Robbie recently spoke about a “crazy” orgy in Babylon during a conversation with Carey Mulligan.

She said that the first scene is “pretty much a slash party orgy” and that it “kind of turns into an orgy.”

“When I read the script, I thought ‘Sweet Life’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ had a baby-and I love it,” Robbie continued. “But I thought, can we show it? Do we have the right to show it?

“There were so many scenes where I thought: a) I have no idea how I’m going to do it, and b) are we going to get away with it?”