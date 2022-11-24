Margot Robbie recalls how the Barbie photos that blew up the Internet, in which she and Ryan Gosling “upset” them

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling recently made headlines for their new movie “Barbie.” The film was announced in early 2022, and filming began in March. Although initially filming began at Warner Bros. studios. Studios in Leavesden, England, some of his scenes were later filmed in Los Angeles.

During his schedule in England, there were practically no photos that went viral. But when the film and the stars started shooting in Los Angeles, the Internet was flooded with their photos from the set. About a month ago, Margot Robbie appeared on The Tonight Show, where she talked about the photos and the humiliation they caused her and Gosling.

Margot and Ryan were “dying inside” when they were clicked

On September 19, Margot Robbie appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her release “Amsterdam”. Since Barbie has been in the hype for several months, it was natural that Jimmy talked about it. Most importantly, she was asked about the photos of her and Ryan Gosling in fluorescent suits and roller skates that went viral.

Initially, everyone thought it was a publicity stunt by the Barbie team to create more hype. However, Robbie clarified that this is not what they were trying to do. She shared how she and Gosling were actually “killed” by the costume and felt embarrassed. According to her, it was her most awkward moment to date.

“We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but we’re dying inside. Dying,” Robbie said, according to Huffpost. She also mentioned that they didn’t expect a lot of people to come to the shoot. However, later hundreds of people appeared on the set, and it became humiliating for Robbie and Gosling to appear in front of them in this costume.

Fans’ interest in Barbie may have been sparked by images of Gosling and Robbie, but absolutely little information about the storyline has become widely available. The premiere of the film is scheduled for July 21, 2023, so fans will have to wait a long time.

