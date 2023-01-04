In just a few months, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will step onto movie screens on July 21, 2023. This film instantly attracted the attention of the audience when Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were announced for the main roles. Because the fans saw how amazingly amazing and talented these actors are. The first game adaptation of the famous fashion dolls is currently the most anticipated project of the year.

Although the creators have not given an official synopsis of the storyline, the leaked photos from the set cause impatience among fans. The sight of Gosling and Robbie in bright suits and with blond hair only adds excitement. And if you think it couldn’t be better, the movie seems to be recruiting more eye-popping celebrities to grab attention, including worldwide sweetheart Dua Lipa.

There are rumors that Dua Lipa will join the star cast of Barbie.

Rumors about the casting of the famous English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa for the role of Barbie flooded the Internet. The 27-year-old musician, who is also ready to make her debut in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie “Argyle”.

“Dua makes a splash both in music and in cinema. She really made an impression in Argyle, and rumors spread all over Hollywood about how good she is,” an insider told The Sun.

Other famous faces who are believed to be joining this exciting trip are Saoirse Ronan, John Cena and Nicola Coughlan. However, there was no confirmation from the casting, and the actors did not talk about it.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited film already has a stellar cast and an Oscar-nominated team of creators. The actors working alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling include Will Ferrell, Issa Ray, Simu Liu, Nkuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Emma McKee and Emerald Fennell.

According to Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times, as Just Jared reports, not only the “Suicide Squad” actress and the “La La Land” star play Barbie and Ken. Other actors play different versions of these characters.

At the moment, about 20 celebrities will appear in this year's upcoming romantic comedy.