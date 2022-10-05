Margot Robbie and Christian Bale talk about the unexpected emotions that flooded Amsterdam in an exclusive new clip

The name “Amsterdam” doesn’t necessarily hint to viewers what they should expect from David O. Russell’s latest and stellar novel. The scope and scope of this story are examined in our Amsterdam review, where CinemaBlend critic Eric Eisenberg tapped into the “jokey wit” that permeates the picture, dancing on the energy and personalities of its powerful cast. But there is an unexpected emotional channel through Amsterdam, which, according to the three main characters — Christian Bale, Margot Robbie (breaking away from her duties in the Barbie movie) and John David Washington — is the heart of the film. And although the statement about this may seem cliche, they think that the emotion that viewers will discover as soon as the layers of the main mystery are removed is love.

In an exclusive Amsterdam video provided to us by the studio, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington talk a little about the background of their trio. In this description, they talk about the importance of the capital of the Netherlands, the place where they all met while participating in military operations during the First World War. what unites the ensemble and binds the film together. Watch the clip at the top of this page.

I cannot delve into how these three, sticking together, help them when the Amsterdam plot unfolds. We’ve given some details about David O. Russell’s film without spoilers, and you can also see why critics were divided about the film, as well as praised the work of the actors, especially Christian Bale, who does something extraordinary in the film. this role. I am not sure that Amsterdam, his third collaboration with this director, will be remembered as one of the best Bale films of all time, but I am sure that this film will top the list of the best Christian Bale films that you may not have seen. for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the powerful main characters, there are so many reasons to visit Amsterdam when it opens in theaters on October 7th. The film is beautifully shot by master Emmanuel Lubezki, and it’s worth watching on the big screen, just to see how Chivo and Russell collaborated to give a special gloss to the era of 1930s production values shown in the film. Also, if half of Taylor Swift’s fans on the planet come to Amsterdam to see the powerhouse sing with Christian Bale in a scene, this movie could potentially earn more box office than Avatar.

Add “Amsterdam” to your list of upcoming films, because you really won’t be able to forget the huge number of famous faces that appear in role after role, which makes this ensemble one of the most eclectic and incendiary assembled in recent years.