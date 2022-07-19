Maren Morris Says the “American Idol” audition Ticket feels like a “10th Place Prize” after the show was handed to her in 2007

Looking back and laughing. Before becoming a star, Maren Morris was just a teenager who was rejected at an audition for American Idol — and her mother has proof of that.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t get past the first round,” the 32—year-old Bones singer shared on Twitter on Monday, July 18, along with a picture of a faded ticket. plug

She concluded: “I wasn’t really into sports as a kid, but it’s like your mom rescuing your 10th trophy.”

The Texas native’s audition didn’t even make it into the series. “I have very traumatic, vivid memories of auditioning for American Idol when I was 17 years old, in Dallas, where I come from. It was at Cowboys Stadium,” Morris explained during an appearance in September 2019 on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“You know, you won’t see Paula [Abdul], Simon [Cowell] and Randy [Jackson] at the first audition,” she said, referring to the original judging panel. “It’s like calling cattle in a stadium and you’re auditioning for a 20-year-old producer who probably doesn’t have a music credit.”

This does not mean that there was less pressure on the “Circles Around This Town” singer. “You just sing for about eight seconds and sing from the bottom of your heart, and then my whole band gets cut out,” she recalls. “They’re like, ‘Sorry! You must take the path of shame.”

Morris said her mother was with her that day. “I had to go through a path of shame to the parking lot, find my mom’s car and just cry on the way home with her, but—I mean — everything worked out,” she said.

Before releasing her self-titled EP in 2015 and signing a recording contract that would dramatically accelerate her career, Morris tried to achieve success at several talent shows. In addition to Idol, she auditioned for The Voice, America’s Got Talent and Star Search. “Everything was a no,” she told host Seth Meyers.

However, there are no thrills. “To be honest, the poetic justice of all this is that now people listen to my songs on these shows,” Morris concluded. — I just get a check in the mail.

Ten years after she was rejected from Idol, Morris won the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “My Church”. She has also received several CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ACM Awards over the past five years.

When she doesn’t get praise for her songs, she performs the duties of a mom. Morris and husband Ryan Hurd, whom she married in 2018, welcomed son Hayes in March 2020.