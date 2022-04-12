Maren Morris and Brian Heard Wow on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards 2022 ahead of the performance

Power couple! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd outshone everyone at the CMT Music Awards 2022 even before they took the stage.

The 32-year-old “Circles Around the Town” singer stunned in a custom-made silver Rasario crop top, metallic top and sexy red skirt while attending an awards ceremony in Nashville on Monday, April 11. She complemented her look with Norman Silverman jewelry. The 35-year-old Heard chose a dusty pink Ted Baker suit, Bruno Maglio shoes, Jonas Studio accessories and a Cartier watch.

The lovers, who later shared the stage for Morris’ duet “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” teased each other on the red carpet.

“We wrote this song back in 2021. We were in Hawaii. That song was kind of our therapy,” Morris said Monday, speaking about “Chasing After You,” which they wrote after a fight earlier in the day. The Texas native, who eventually performed a new song from her 2022 album on CMT, has always had a soft spot for the duet they wrote last year.

The ballad and its success are especially important to Morris, as she met Heard when they were both songwriters in Nashville.

Two years after the sweet meeting, Morris and Heard began dating in 2015, and the performer of “Love in the Bar” asked a question in July 2017. They tied the knot in March 2018, as confirmed by the Us at the time.

“We didn’t know each other, and it kind of grew out of there,” Morris recalled to Us. “So, music has always been closely linked to our love for each other, and now that we are not just songwriters, we are artists, the timing of marriage and touring is very chaotic at times.”

At that time, the singer “Rich” said that she turned to fellow country superstar Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman for advice on how to keep their relationship strong. “I’ve learned so much from them. They have a two-week rule; he took his kids out on the road. They just make it so normal, and it makes Ryan and me feel like it could be normal too,” Morris said. “We are doing well, we are constantly in contact, we communicate a lot on FaceTime. …Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little more important for us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

The duo, who have a 12-month-old son Hayes, have continued to collaborate over the years, with Heard writing lyrics for all three of Morris’ albums. In October 2021, he praised musician Girl for her support during the recording of his debut album Pelago. “It’s such a mountain ridge to get to the point where you have a big enough single to release a full album in Nashville. This is a big deal, and I don’t take it for granted. I am grateful to my team for being with me for so long, and Maren,” Hurd told E! News of that time.

He continued, “The album wouldn’t exist if she hadn’t performed this song with me [‘Chasing After You’] and also just supported me for the last two or three years. I think this is my best text and I am very excited about it. I just love it.”

Hayes has already followed in his parents’ footsteps thanks to his cameo in Morris’ song “Hummingbird”.

“I was pregnant the day I wrote Hummingbird, but when I started recording it, he started talking,” the “My Church” singer told Vulture last month. “The fact that he said “Mom” was right at that moment in time, so it was also really a vicious circle — just the opportunity to put this song on the record and get this moment. He is the only figure in the whole project.”

