Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet, police officer in miniseries

The new HBO miniseries, Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, won its first trailer. The Oscar winner lives a police officer from the east coast of the United States in the middle of a murder investigation.

Mare of Easttown tells the story of Mare Sheehan, a detective who lives in the title city of the series, located in Pennsylvania, who investigates a local murder while facing difficult personal problems.

The station’s official synopsis describes an “exploration on the dark side of a closed community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present”.

Check out the trailer:

Mare of Easttown: learn more about the new HBO drama starring Kate Winslet

The production had its 7 episodes directed by Craig Zobel, known for his work on the thriller The Hunt and The Leftovers. The series screenwriter is Brad Inglesby, while Gavin O’Connor and Gordon Gray, along with Winslet, Zobel and Inglesby, are responsible for the executive production of the project.

In addition, the miniseries extensive cast comprises Mackenzie Lansing, Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid, Madeleine Weinstein, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

Winslet returns to work with HBO, since her last TV project was in the miniseries Mildred Pierce, in 2011, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Mare of Easttown is a co-production between HBO and the producer wiip. The miniseries will premiere on April 18th.