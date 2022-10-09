Marcus Rashford tells how to get Cristiano Ronaldo fired

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has revealed what he and his teammates must do to help the out-of-form star Cristiano Ronaldo return to his best form.

Ronaldo played for United in their return to the Europa League against Omonia Nicosia, where his game was marked by a series of missed chances and scoring opportunities.

The attacker at some point did not even hit the open gate, instead hitting the frame of the gate from close range.

On how to bring Ronaldo back to his best, Rashford said: “We just need to try to keep putting the ball in the position where it is in front of the goal.”

“I had to set him [Ronaldo] up for a goal at the end [against Omonia Nicosia], but we can keep building and when he starts scoring goals, he won’t stop.”

Rashford added: “He’s an incredible player and he’s been an incredible player since I’ve been watching him. It’s a pleasure to play with him.”

The 24-year-old also spoke about the disappointing defeat on Derby day, which put him in an awkward position. He said that the players are not good enough by their standards and are firmly aware of the need for improvement.

However, he noted that visible improvements are still evident, and they are only gaining strength.

Rashford stressed that the team’s goal is to win every match, which is the expectation of a club the size of United. He noted that he always remains disappointed when he fails to score all three points in a game.

The England player praised his manager Eric ten Haga. He praised the Dutch boss for his clear ideas and well-defined style of play, which will take time to be successfully implemented at Old Trafford.

According to Rashford, one of Ten Hag’s outstanding qualities is his ability to communicate well and present his ideas without any doubts or secondary interpretations.

The player promised that both individually and as a team they will continue to work towards achieving their goals to make the fans happy.