Marcus Rashford Praises Aaron Van Bissaka For Heroic Contribution Against Burnley

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has praised two of his teammates for their brilliant performance in the League Cup win over Burnley.

Rashford praised Christian Eriksen and Aaron Van Bissaka.

The pair combined brilliantly for United’s first goal of the match. Bruno Fernandes gave the ball to Van Bissaka, who acrobatically got to him and shot at Eriksen. The Dane was late in the penalty area and climbed to the end of it to shoot into the net.

Rashford himself scored a goal in the second half, ensuring United’s entry into the quarter-finals.

Speaking after the game, Rashford, who received the Best Player of the match award, said: “Yes, an extremely important player [Van Bissaka].

“We all know about his defensive qualities, and for me he just needs confidence to move forward, because when he goes forward, he can create scoring chances for us, and today he had no right to get this ball, but he still achieved it. .

“It was a good pass and in the end it looks like a simple goal, but it’s not, it’s the movement and timing of all three players. Christian is late to the box and gets an autopsy. It was a great goal and Azza played a huge role.”

Talking about his superbly worked goal, Rashford noticed that he was dribbling and wanted one of the Burnley defenders to get out of position so that he could pass the ball to Anthony.

However, he raised his head and saw the hole. The Englishman did not make a mistake with his moment, sending the ball into the opposite corner of the goal.

The 25-year-old footballer announced his intention to continue playing for the team.

Rashford said he couldn’t wait to leave, especially after his limited participation in the tournament for England, which ultimately turned out to be a disappointing tournament for the “Three Lions”.

Back at it 👊@MarcusRashford was pleased to hit the ground running during Wednesday's return to club football ⚽️#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2022

Rashford also confirmed that everyone in the team is at a high level and is training well.