Marcus Rashford Is Out Of The Match With Manchester United And Newcastle United

Eric ten Haag turned down Marcus Rashford at Manchester United’s Premier League home match against Newcastle United, despite Anthony Martial not being fit enough to take his place.

Martial did not even come on the bench, despite the fact that Eric ten Hag hoped that he could be in shape.

Jaydon Sancho was recalled to the team, and Cristiano Ronaldo remained in the position of central striker.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen is still missing from the starting lineup, while Fred remains in his place.

Eriksen is presumably ill or injured, as he is not on the reserve list.

Victor Lindelof also gave way, and Raphael Varane returned from injury.

Tyrell Malasia is also rotating after his midweek start, and Luke Shaw is returning to the starting lineup.

Tom Heaton is the reserve goalkeeper, and Martin Dubravka is unavailable because United is meeting with his parent club.

There is an interesting addition to the bench: Cobby Mainu joined the seniors in good shape.

Yesterday, Mainu performed brilliantly for the under-21 team before being taken off the game at half-time, presumably referring to today.

Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga and Garnacho are the other replacements.