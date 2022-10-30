Marcus Rashford Achieved an Outstanding Result After West Ham’s Goal

Manchester United scored all three points in a fierce 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford.

United had a great first half, but they needed to be solid and compact in defense to drive away the Hammers, who were desperately hunting for an equalizer.

United’s victory was the result of Marcus Rashford’s goal.

The Englishman did well, leaping into the air and headbutting Christian Eriksen’s brilliant cross just seven minutes before the break.

Rashford could have scored two more goals in the first half, where he played out in attack.

He failed to connect sufficiently with the low-frequency abbreviation from Diogo Dalot, with which he could test Fabianski.

He also had another header deflected by a West Ham stopper.

Rashford’s goal against the Hammers was of great importance to the player, as it was his hundredth goal for United, the club of his childhood.

With this achievement, a centurion of goals for the Red Devils, Rashford joins the illustrious list of club legends who have achieved the same success.

Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ryan Giggs, Denis Law and Paul Scholes were among them.

Rashford’s goal was scored on a historic day for United, when it was 85 years since an academy graduate appeared at the club, named in the match-day squad.

Today marks 85 years since the start of a run of #MUFC having an academy graduate named in the matchday squad. Marcus Rashford scoring is a neat coincidence. Wrote this in 2019 when the sequence hit 4,000 consecutive games. One of my favourite pieces:https://t.co/damZmJmLnl — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 30, 2022

Regarding his outstanding achievement, Rashford, who turns 25 tomorrow, expressed his admiration and stated his intention and desire to achieve more.

He said: “It’s a great feeling [to score the hundredth goal]. Something I’ve been working on. I feel like I need to score more goals like that and keep working in those areas.”

“I’m glad I managed to score today, and it’s always nice to score, regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.”

Of course, a wonderful masterstroke by an academy graduate who has been reborn this season. Let’s hope he scores many more goals and even breaks Rooney’s record!