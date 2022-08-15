Marcus Peters activated on Monday: NFS World Reaction

The Baltimore Ravens received much-needed good news Monday afternoon.

Star quarterback Marcus Peters took to the field for training in full uniform, which means that he was included in the list of puppies.

Ravens fans lit up when they saw this news.

Peters is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that he sustained during training camp last year. Because of this, he had to miss the entire 2021-22 season after having a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

He finished the 2020 season with 52 tackles (46 solo), one sack, four forced fumbles, two fumble returns, four interceptions and nine passes defended.

He will start against Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore’s other strong starter.

Peters’ return will be a big boost for the Ravens’ defense, which is considered one of the best in the league this season.