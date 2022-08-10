Marcus Mumford talks about past sexual abuse, telling His mother in the song “Grace”

Marcus Mumford was outspoken in a recent interview in which he revealed that he had experienced sexual abuse.

“Like many people… I was sexually abused as a child,” the 35—year-old Mumford and Sons musician told GQ in an article published on Wednesday, August 10, and said that the incident occurred when he was 6 years old. “Not in the family and not in the church, as some people may assume. But I haven’t told anyone about this for 30 years.”

The guitarist shared with the release of the new song “Cannibal”, which should be the first single on his upcoming solo album, when he talked about the traumatic topic. “I can still taste you, and I hate it / It wasn’t a choice in the child’s mind, and you knew it,” the poignant lyrics of the track begin.

The British-American singer also performed the song for his mother Eleanor Mumford, who lives next door to the house he and his wife Carey Mulligan share with their two children, 6-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Wilfred, in Devon, England.

Marcus remembered how his mother listened attentively to the terrible story of the song, and then left. However, a few days later she returned to find out about the lyrics.

“[She said], “Can I ask what this song is about?” I’m like, “Yes, it’s about violence.” She’s like, “What are you talking about?”, — the native of California shared. “So as soon as we experience the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing this and her desire to protect and help and all that, it’s objectively fucking fun to tell mom about your violence in a damn song. of all things.”

The “I’ll Be Waiting” singer decided to make “Cannibal” the first song on the album, followed by the track “Grace”, which details his conversation with his mother about violence.

Pop singer Little Lion Man continued to discuss the fourth studio album of the band Delta, which was released in November 2018. One of his bandmates, Ben Lovett, described the record as “four D’s: death, divorce, drugs.” and depression.”

Although Marcus grimaced at the “terrible description,” he acknowledged his problems at the time—with alcohol, eating habits and “trying to find a connection in the wrong places”—which contributed to a kind of interference from friends.

“I was at a point where, in fact, I had reached a sufficient bottom to be ready to give up,” he explained. “I’ve had the people closest to me holding a mirror and saying, ‘Dude, there’s something wrong here and you have to figure it out.’

The soloist of “Hopeless Wanderer” began to visit a traumatologist, and during their second conversation, talking about what happened to him as a child, he began to feel sick.

“Apparently, this is very common,” he said. “Once you basically get rid of denial and start the process of eliminating some suppression, then it’s only natural that this stuff comes out. I’ve had trouble breathing all my life. Not asthma, just catching my breath.”

He added: “What happened when I was six was the first of a series of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a very young age. And for some reason, and I really can’t figure out why, I didn’t become the culprit of sexual assault – even though I did my share of shitty behavior.”

The songwriter went on to describe the “unhealthy shit” that happened “before the age of 12” that caused him to behave in an “unbalanced way” in life.

Marcus’ self-titled solo album will be released on September 16.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).