Marcus Freeman’s Reaction to Being a Huge Underdog at Ohio State

The fact that the fighting Irishman is a dog with three possessions in Ohio was news to Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame. But as soon as he found out, it immediately hit the bulletin board.

Says Matt Fortuna of The Athletic:

I didn’t know that. I’m going to write this down. You said 17.5 points, right? We’ll use this at the team meeting today. It’s good to know.

Freeman returns to the stadium he once called home during his coaching debut. And while he takes the reins of the No. 5 team in the country, they face one of the toughest challenges at the start of Columbus.

Despite the fact that Freeman has a history with Ohio State, he said he doesn’t feel any additional emotions ahead of Saturday.

“I’m pretty insensitive about going back to Ohio State,” the ND coach said. “But we have to play with a great team in a great hostile environment… Like any competitor, playing in such a place, you get butterflies and excitement.”