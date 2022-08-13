Marcus Freeman Sends a Clear Message About Notre Dame’s New Starting Quarterback

On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish club announced sophomore Tyler Buchner as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season.

According to new head coach Marcus Freeman, Buchner earned his starting position by solving fashion.

“He’s the alpha male in this room,” Freeman said, according to Notre Dame insider Tyler Hork.

Buchner won the starting position this year over returning junior Drew Pine. He also leads the quarterbacks room over four-star rookie Steve Angeli and backup Ron Paulus III.

Buchner appeared in 10 games for Fighting Irish in 2021, serving as the primary backup for now-Colts quarterback Jack Cohan. The real freshman QB led the team in passing yards when he replaced the bench-sitting Koan in a Week six win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. He finished the year with 336 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Buchner joined the Notre Dame program as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. According to 247Sports, the California native ranked 11th among quarterbacks in his class.

Notre Dame will kick off its 2022 season on September 3 with a landmark matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.