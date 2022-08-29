Marcus Freeman Reveals True Feelings on his Return to Ohio State

One of the biggest storylines related to Marcus Freeman’s debut on the sidelines of Notre Dame: a confrontation with his alma mater, Ohio.

On Monday, Freeman was asked about returning to The Shoe, but he said he was “insensitive” about returning home.

“I’m pretty insensitive about going back to Ohio State, but we’re going to play a great team in a great hostile environment,” Freeman said. “Like any competitor, playing in such a place, you experience butterflies and excitement.”

“Fighting Irish” are among the outsiders of “Deer No. 2”. Something that, according to Freeman, he will use as motivation for his guys:

17.5 points? We’ll use this at the team meeting today. It’s good to know.

Kickoff at Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.