Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame’s First 6-word win

After three failed attempts, Marcus Freeman finally scored his first victory as the head coach of Notre Dame.

During his post-game interview after Fighting Irish’s victory over Cal Golden Bears, Freeman shared his thoughts on this long-awaited victory.

The first-year head coach is obviously glad that the first victory was left behind.

“It’s hard to win football games,” Freeman said.

Freeman took over as Notre Dame’s head coach after Brian Kelly left at the end of last season. The former defensive coordinator took the lead for the first time in a bowling loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last year.

After failing in the top five against his alma mater at Ohio State in week one, Freeman lost to Marshall in a much more disappointing home loss last weekend.

Today’s victory over Cal with a score of 24:17, of course, could look more beautiful for the Fighting Irish, but at least they finally have their first victory behind them.

Freeman and Notre Dame will travel to Chapel Hill next weekend to play against the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels.