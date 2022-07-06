Marco Trick on Christian Cage’s Name Dropping Him: “It Kind of Sucks”

Marco Stanta and AEW parted ways in May rather unceremoniously, and his name was mentioned during a recent Christian Cage promo. Cage turned away from the Jungle Boy and explained why when Luchazarus stormed the ring to take revenge on former Captain Charisma. When the giant wrestler strangled Cage in the corner, he shouted: “Remember Marco!” into the microphone, causing a violent reaction from the fans present.

The original Jungle Express consisted of Stunt, Jungle Boy and Luchasarus, but Stunt was pushed aside when Cage joined the line-up. Of course, the injuries slowed down the pace that Marco might have had at some point, but it was a blur of the lines that Cage and AEW were moving. While this had the desired effect and even helped turn Luchasarus’ heel, Stunt wasn’t too happy with the promo.

Stunt appeared on NBC Sports Boston and spoke with Steve Fall on various topics, including Cage calling his name. When asked if he knew his name would be used again on AEW television, he said the following: “Let me put it this way: I didn’t know. I didn’t know it was going to be said or anything like that when my name was going to be thrown out in any context because it hasn’t been since October and for them (AEW) to do it in that context I thought it was kind of unconvincing.” Stant went on to say that although it makes sense in the story, it still upset him personally. “I mean, it makes sense though in a way, like you know how I was and I was part of this group before him, and that he basically says he came in and forced me to quit. So in terms of history, I like it. the feeling of life that you know… it is what it is.” (h/t on sescoops.com for transcription)

Stant’s feelings about this are understandable, but this does not mean that Cage and AEW threw him under the bus in this promo. All in all, it turned him into one of AEW’s biggest heels and did exactly what needed to be done with the crowd. The entire elite swims in cute anti-establishment heels that get booed only when they catch them in the microphone. What Cage is doing is a bit more old school and, oddly enough, a breath of fresh air when it comes to AEW villains.

So far, there is a subtlety in Cage’s work as a heel that cannot be underestimated. His comments about the Jungle Boy’s family — and, in particular, about his father — caused a storm of indignation, and for good reason. However, the small details, such as the smirk to the crowd behind Luchazarus after he manipulated the dinosaur to the dark side, really unify it all. Cage is being touted to participate in the July 6 episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite, where he is sure to ruffle even more feathers on the microphone.