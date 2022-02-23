March’s PS Plus Brings Ghostrunner, Ark, Sonic And More To PS4 And PS5

PS Plus: On Wednesday afternoon (23), PlayStation revealed the free games for the month of March for PS Plus subscribers, which have Ghostrunner on PS5, Ark: Survival Evolved on PS4, Team Sonic Racing on PS4 and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends on PS4 as a bonus (also backwards compatible with PlayStation 5).

For those unfamiliar with the games, Ghostrunner is an extremely difficult platformer and combat game that puts the player in parkour challenges (the version is exclusive to PS5 and cannot be redeemed on PS4); Ark is an open world survival game that mixes technologies and dinosaurs, requiring players to gather materials, create bases and more; Team Sonic Racing is the “Mario Kart” of the franchise and is a really fun game to enjoy with everyone; Finally, Ghost of Tsushima Legends is the stand-alone multiplayer expansion of the 2020 PS4 exclusive game.

The four games will be available to PS Plus subscribers on March 1, 2022. It is worth remembering that, following the trend since the PlayStation 5 was revealed, Ghostrunner is exclusive to the new generation, but the other games can be played on both PS4 and PS5.

