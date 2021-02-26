March PS Plus has FF7 Remake, Remnant

Today (26), PlayStation revealed on its twitter which games are free for PS Plus subscribers! The games are: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette (PS5), Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint!

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint are your PlayStation Plus games for March: https://t.co/tQFJNoURI9 pic.twitter.com/cPOmwsKxHN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 26, 2021

In addition, it is worth remembering that yesterday (25), it was also announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be free on PS5 in April!

So, what did you think of this month’s games? Did you like it?