March PS Plus has FF7 Remake, Remnant

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Today (26), PlayStation revealed on its twitter which games are free for PS Plus subscribers! The games are: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette (PS5), Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint!

In addition, it is worth remembering that yesterday (25), it was also announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be free on PS5 in April!

So, what did you think of this month’s games? Did you like it?

