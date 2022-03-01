March Predictions for “BTC, ETH, Ripple, ADA and BNB” from 3 Analysts!

As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to carry its recent upward momentum above $44k, the altcoin market is accompanying the leading crypto with double-digit gains. In this article, let’s take a look at the March price predictions for BTC, ETH, Ripple, ADA and BNB from 3 expert crypto analysts.

Nicholas Merten takes a look at the latest status of Ripple and BNB

Starting with Binance’s native cryptocurrency, BNB, Nicholas Merten pointed out that BNB is a giant in the crypto market and a rapidly expanding user base that may soon be reflected in its price. According to the analyst, the critical resistance of BNB is $496. BNB is currently trading around $400.

Ripple (XRP) analysis

As for Ripple (XRP), Merten points out how events around the world could work in the altcoin’s favor:

XRP, while controversial, I want to highlight here with the current geopolitical issues currently going on, XRP’s technology could have a place in the market with all the censorship. It revolves around the SWIFT payment network regarding the Russia/Ukraine crisis that is currently being resolved…

Analyst says a critical level has been exceeded in ADA

The last altcoin on Merten’s radar is Ethereum rival Cardano (ADA). The analyst said that he is looking forward to the next levels if the ADA price closes above $0.78. Merten’s expectations for March:

I look forward to what will happen when the price drops and retests $0.78… If this level is broken, it could be a really worrying side for Cardano.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Second analyst Justin Bennett thinks that Bitcoin has emerged from a descending channel and is probably ready to recover. In his recent Twitter analysis, he said that BTC posted a bullish confirmation pattern at the end of the month, taking the highs of the previous few days. Technical view:

Bennett also says that when Bitcoin reversed from $34,000, it witnessed its highest volume level in seven months, a strong change in trend:

The most recent BTC low of $34,000 was the green day with BTC/USDT the highest volume since late July 2021 on Binance.

Bennett adds that a daily close above the $39,600 level is key for BTC to ignite the next trend:

BTC has not yet closed above $39,600. That’s the key to getting higher.

Finally, the analyst predicts that March will be a bullish month for the best crypto by market cap:

We have two lows here ($34,700). This is a potential double bottom for the market. Confirmation of this is not just above $39,600, this is step one. The second step is a close above $46,000.

Ethereum review from the inventor of Bolinger Bands

Veteran trader and technical analyst John Bollinger claimed in a recent tweet that Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to evolve “nicely” in their weekly chats.

Bloomberg analysts, on the other hand, report that Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 has recently dropped from 0.7 to 0.55, showing diversification benefits.