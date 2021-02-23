March 2021 Xbox Series X|S Gold Free Games Announced

We tell you the four free games with Gold chosen for the month of March 2021 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Port Royale 4 among the most prominent.

The Xbox division confirms the list of titles that will be part of the Games With Gold promotion in March. From day 1 and throughout the month we will be able to access Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3. To get them you must be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Once redeemed, they will remain in your library as long as you are a Gold member.

Games with Gold in March 2021

Then we leave you with the dates on which they will appear and on which platforms you can redeem them.

Warface: Breakout | Available March 1-31 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse | Available between March 16 and April 15 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Metal Slug 3 | Available March 1-15 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

Port Royale 3 | Available March 16-31 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

If you are already subscribed to some of the services mentioned, you still have time to get the February catalog. Specifically, Lost Planet 2, Gears 5, Resident Evil and Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition remain available until February 28. The only exception is Dandara, which runs until March 15.

The announcement coincides with the launch frame for new titles on Xbox Game Pass. Games like DiRT 5, Elite Dangerous, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete will debut in it, preceded by Wreckfest, Killer Queen Black, and more. Click on this link to know the subscription calendar for the last weeks of February.