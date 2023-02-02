Marcel Sabitzer’s agent spoke about the deadline for the player’s transfer to Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, Zabitzer’s agent Roger Wittman made his comments to the German edition TZ.de .

Wittman says his client is a top player desperate to make himself known at Old Trafford after not playing at Bayern as much as he would like.

“It’s clear that he [Zabitzer] wants to play. He’s a top player, not just a player. All I can say is that Marcel is very uncomfortable when he is not playing.” he said.

The agent believes that Sabitzer has the mentality to succeed at the highest level, describing the Austrian as a “killer” in character.

“He’s the most uncomfortable player when he loses, that’s the main thing. He’s a killer by nature, boy. he said.

These qualities certainly reflect the qualities of Erik ten Hag, who was tasked with changing the mentality around Old Trafford, as well as improving the quality.

Ten Hag, whom Casemiro described in the summer as “obsessed with winning” and “always striving for the best,” seems to have signed another player who will match his spirit at the club.

Sabitzer, who replaced the injured Christian Eriksen, is expected to get plenty of playing time as United face a busy match schedule.

The midfielder was loaned out until the end of the season, but good results can lead to a permanent move.

His energetic style combined with the quality of possession will provide Ten Hag with more than just cover for the rest of the season.

At the age of 28, Sabitzer also brings experience to Old Trafford, having played at the highest level of European football, as well as having played more than 60 matches for his country’s national team.

Sabitzer could make his Premier League debut on Saturday when United entertain Crystal Palace in a rare kick-off at 15:00 GMT.