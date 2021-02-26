Marc Whitten, head of Amazon Luna, confirms

Through a statement, it was reported that Marc Whitten stepped down as head of the streaming service Amazon Luna to assume the role of game manager at Unity Technologies.

For nearly five years, Marc Whitten served as vice president of the devices and services section of Amazon Entertainment, managing the manufacture of popular equipment such as Fire TV and Kindle, and in September 2020 founding the Amazon Luna digital platform. Now, the executive will face a new challenge in his career by assuming the position of manager of the games division of Unity, as informed by the CEO of the company.

“Marc is an incredible leader in the world of technology and entertainment. He brings a lot to Unity and his leadership will increase our ability to grow and grow faster in the coming months and years, “said John Riccitiello.” So there is always something going on at Unity, but in this case, what we are trying to do is map and ensure that the opportunity is served with the ability to realize it. ”

Thus, with the departure of Marc Whitten, the new responsible for Amazon Luna will be Daniel Rausch, vice president of Smart Home, who will assume the front line of the main Amazon services.