Marc Skinner confirms the team’s readiness for the match with Arsenal

Manchester United’s women face another serious test on Saturday when they play Arsenal away in the WSL.

The Reds were going head-to-head with the unbeaten league leaders until they lost points against Chelsea earlier this month, so they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the North London club.

Yesterday, Mark Skinner gave promising information about the squad, confirming that there were no new injuries after the international break, and he has a completely healthy team.

He confirmed that She Battle and Lucia Garcia have fully recovered, and even Aoife Mannion has returned to training, although he confirmed that we won’t see her in the game until Christmas.

He said: “I believe Aoife still won’t be ready [to play] before Christmas, but she’s progressing well, she’s training with the team, although she’s changed a bit.”

Skinner spoke in detail about the difficulties that an international break creates to prepare for such a big match like this.

“It’s difficult, you have two sessions before we play. We have been working and dripping individual details for a week, but I think Arsenal will be in the same boat. We both haven’t had teams for more than two days and we’re playing pretty early,” he said.

“We tried to introduce this [training] drip, trying to teach off the field, as well as on the field, because we will literally have two sessions. We know what we are preparing for, we are preparing for a very energetic, very lively, very good team that should stop their game and use them with the ball. Hopefully we can do it on Saturday.”

He also touched on the debut of Maya Le Tissier for the England national team, praising the young defender.

“It’s really something special to play for the national team for the first time at an adult level,” Skinner said.

“Again, I pay tribute to the great work that she has done, the great work that Brighton has done with her. We took her, asked her to adjust to some things, tried to increase the intensity level, and I think Sarina said it herself, she is very impressed with such a mature person and how much quality she is in this place.”

He continued: “We have seen this talent in abundance, and she does honor to her family, her country and her club.”

Skinner hopes to score all three points on the road this weekend in front of a big crowd at the Emirates.