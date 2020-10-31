Marc Anthony wants to vote against Donald Trump

Singer Marc Antohny wants unity among the Latino community to beat Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Marc Anthony has an important message for the Puerto Rican community in a new announcement published by the political action committee The Lincoln Project and we have the details for you in Somagnews.

“Puerto Ricans unite to rebuild because we are strong and resilient,” it says in the ad.

“Puerto Ricans deserve better than Trump because we are better than Trump, better than his contempt, better than his negligence, better than his lies.”

Marc Antohny asks for vote against Donald Trump

Referring to Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017 and left almost 1.4 million without electricity and with a death toll of 2,975, Puerto Rican salsa singer Marc Antohny urges everyone to join him and “vote for him. “.

“On November 3, Puerto Ricans will send [to President] Donald Trump a clear message,” he adds. “We remember the lies. We remember the lack of respect. We remember that he left many of us to die. ”

The Lincoln Project elaborates in the description of the video: “A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Puerto Rico. We must never forget that Donald Trump’s inaction resulted in the loss of more than 3,000 American lives. ”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Anthony revealed that he voted early with a new photo. “I DID IT my people! I encourage you to get out there and VOTE in this election. Remember that “when we vote, things CHANGE,” he noted.



