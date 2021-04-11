Marbella Vice from Ibai: opening time and how to watch the GTA V roleplay series online

Marbella Vice from Ibai: The new series of Ibay Llanos and Jacky in GTA V roleplay will premiere today Sunday at 8:00 p.m., and can be followed on their Twitch channels.

The Bilbao-born Ibai Llanos continues to create popular initiatives full of great personalities among the content creators of this country, and Marbella Vice is the latest occurrence of him. Uniting streamers like Rubius, ElXokas, Cristinini or The Grefg, all of them will meet in GTA V to make the respectable enjoy, and it will be exactly as of today Sunday when this new series with more than 150 participants starts.

Where, how and when to follow Marbella Vice

That said, the specific opening time of Marbella Vice will be 8:00 p.m. peninsular time, 7:00 p.m. Canary Island time, and it will be seen on absolutely all channels of any of the participants. However, being the organizers, both Ibai’s own and Jacky’s channels will be considered main.

Follow live, at 20:00, the premiere of Marbella Vice from the Ibai channel

Follow live, at 20:00, the premiere of Marbella Vice from Jacky’s channel (Coolifegame)

However, any of the guests in the series may be broadcasting at any time of the day, so we can follow it at all times on its different channels. In addition to a huge number of streamers, all of them Spanish-speaking, there will also be personalities from other fields, but who have already made their first steps on Twitch, such as footballers Kun Agüero, Thibaut Courtois, Aymeric Laporte or Borja Iglesias, as well as rapper Pieces .

Thus, Marbella Vice is the new series of streamers after Egoland and Arkadia -in Rust and ARK: Survival Evolved, respectively- which is expected to exceed the success of both, thanks to having the largest number of streamers present 153 specifically. This afternoon from 8:00 p.m. we can begin to enjoy it.