Marbella Vice awaits a trailer of his series in GTA Online

The event will bring together 151 content creators and footballers, who will enjoy roleplaying games on the online side of GTA V.

Ibai Llanos’ next project is underway and already has a release date. This is Marbella Vice, a role-playing series in GTA Online, the online side of Grand Theft Auto V. Thus, together with CoolifeGame (Jacky), the well-known caster, presenter and influencer will bring together a total of 151 personalities, among which are El Rubius, Cristinini, The Grefg, Kun Agüero, Courtois or DJ Mario. To warm up engines, the official account of the series has shared a trailer, which you can enjoy on these lines.

“The bikers are on their way to Marbella Vice”, they publish on the social network Twitter. “On April 11 we started engines.” During games in GTA Online, the members of the series will participate in all kinds of situations, which will be generated as a result of improvisation. Stories will be broadcast on participants’ Twitch and YouTube channels. On the other hand, although the series was originally scheduled to begin on April 4, plans have changed and it will finally begin on April 11. The exact time at which the games can be followed remains to be seen.

Everyone on the Marbella Vice server

In the vein of previous series, Ibai and company will meet on a GTA V server, which will be enabled when the adventure begins. Everyone will be together to enjoy shared moments and situations of all kinds. The Rockstar Games title has been used numerous times for this type of RPG, but now the most important Hispanic content creators will try to break all the viewing records again. Will they get it? We will be attentive to what happens in the coming days.

GTA Online is part of GTA V and is available on all platforms the video game was released on. In addition to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, next-gen consoles will receive an optimized version in 2021.