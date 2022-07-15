Marali Nichols is not “surprised” that Tristan Thompson is expecting her second child with Khloe Kardashian: She is “focused” on Theo

Puts her son first. A source tells Us Weekly that Marali Nichols doesn’t waste time worrying about the recent news about Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s baby.

“She’s really focused on raising Theo,” an insider tells us about 31—year-old Nichols, who shares a 7-month-old boy with 31-year-old Thompson. The source also notes that the fitness instructor makes “navigating motherhood as a single mother” her top priority.

The update about the Texas native came after we confirmed that the 38-year-old Kardashian star is expecting her second child from a surrogate mother, a boy, with an NBA player.

“We can confirm that Tru will have a brother and sister,” a representative of the founder of Good American told us in a statement on Wednesday, July 13. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

The exes first planted embryos in November 2021, when Nichols, unbeknownst to Chloe, was already pregnant with Thompson’s baby. A month later, Nichols gave birth to a son, Theo.

“[Tristan] went through the search for a surrogate mother and all this while he was cheating on [Chloe], and it’s unforgivable for her,” a source told us. While the author of Strong Looks Better Naked found ways to amicably raise 4-year-old daughter Tru with a Chicago Bulls player, they haven’t talked otherwise since December 2021.

“Chloe and Tristan [don’t] talk, other than co—parenting, it’s the only communication they have,” an insider told us on Wednesday. “Tristan realized that he is a parent figure for Tru and the newborn baby, and right now he is for Chloe.”

Nichols, however, can’t say the same about a Canadian native who allegedly never met their baby. “Tristan is missing from Theo’s life. He has not met with Theo and has not initiated any meetings,” a source told us in June. “He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

News of Thompson’s affair first surfaced late last year when Kim Kardashian discovered legal documents saying Nichols was suing Thompson for alimony—a moment captured when Kardashian’s cameras were working.

“All that’s so sad is that she wanted a boy. And now this girl has a fucking boy. The damn random he slept with one night? — said the 41-year-old founder of KKW Beauty during an episode aired in June 2021. “To hell with him. I was such a team with him.”

The former Cleveland cavalier, who also has a 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, confirmed his paternity in January. Thompson, who has repeatedly admitted to cheating on Chloe throughout their relationship, publicly apologized to her at the time.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I have offended or disappointed during this ordeal, both publicly and privately,” Thompson wrote at the time. “Chloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years. My actions definitely didn’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. No matter what you may think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.”