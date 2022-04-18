Maralee Nichols celebrates Theo and son Tristan Thompson’s first Easter: Photos

Match his mom! Marali Nichols celebrated the first Easter for herself and Tristan Thompson’s son Theo in identical pajamas with a rabbit pattern.

“Happy Easter,” the 31—year-old model signed on Sunday, April 17, her Instagram photos, in which she holds a 4-month-old baby.

The Texas native shared photos on Instagram Story, in which the baby is rocking a blue jumpsuit with a monogram and a rabbit tail, as well as a matching hat with ears. The mother-son couple also read a holiday book together called “If I Were a Rabbit.”

The newly-minted mom gave birth to her and the 31-year-old athlete a boy in December 2021, six months after she sued the Canadian native for paternity.

In January, the professional basketball player confirmed that he is the father of Nichols’ child. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to the opportunity to raise our son together. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have offended or disappointed during this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

“Despite news reports to the contrary, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the statement said. “He made no attempt to meet with their son and did not provide any financial assistance.”

The powerful forward, who is also the father of son Prince, 5, and daughter Tru, 4, from exes Jordan Craig and Khloe Kardashian respectively, was dating 37-year-old Kardashian when he conceived his youngest son.

The couple started dating again and again in 2017, and two years later broke up amid the scandal with Thompson’s infidelity and Kylie Jenner’s then-girlfriend Jordyn Woods. It was the second time the University of Texas graduate had been unfaithful since he hit the headlines in April 2018 for cheating with multiple women before Tru arrived. The couple reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian told Khloe about Thompson’s paternity suit, the author of the book Strong Looks Better Naked told USA Today on Wednesday, April 13.

“The first time I got a call from Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner], but this time it was good old Kim,” the Good American co—creator said, referring to Thompson’s past infidelity. “I really don’t remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it. It was difficult.”

Keep scrolling to see Thompson’s son’s first Easter celebration.

The right moment

A duo of twins in identical pajamas.

cute hugs

Nichols was holding her son.

The blue rabbit

of “Happy Easter,” Nichols wrote on Instagram Stories.

Children’s Bookworm

A mother-son couple was reading a holiday book.

Mini monogram

Theo’s name was embroidered on the back of his jumpsuit.