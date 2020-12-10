Maradona’s fortune has been announced!

When Maradona passed away at the age of 60 last week, he left behind a legacy that reflects the complexity of his life and his troubles from time to time. Here is Maradona’s wealth …

When his famous football Maradona passed away at the age of 60 last week, he left behind a legacy that reflects the complexity of his life and the troubles he experienced from time to time. According to the news in Hürriyet, since Maradona’s death, it is wondered about the extent of his wealth, who his heirs are and what share they will get.

AT LEAST 8 CHILDREN

Above all, the successful football player had a large family. It is among those known to have at least 8 children from relationships with at least 6 different women for decades. Normally, his legacy is expected to be evenly distributed among these 8 children.

DOES IT HAVE A WILL OR NOT?

However, it has not yet been revealed whether the famous football player Maradona has a will, and Argentine lawyers and journalists believe that sharing the heritage will not be easy. The expected, but rather, lengthy legal processes, including family disputes, DNA tests, and paternity claims that have not yet been proven.

Another aspect of the work will be the determination of the true dimensions of Maradona’s wealth. Elias Kier Joffe, a law firm in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, told the BBC “I guess the inheritance process will be complete chaos and I think it will take a long time to resolve.”

6 RECEIVED ITS CHILDREN

Maradona also faced many paternity claims throughout her colorful life. One of his daughters once jokingly stated that the former footballer could almost form a soccer team with his kids. For years, Maradona claimed that she had no children except for Gianinna, 31, born to her ex-wife Claudia Villafane, whom she divorced after 20 years of marriage in 2003, and Dalma, 33. However, over time, he accepted the fatherhood of 6 more children.

In the mid-2010s, after women with relationships brought to court, Maradona admitted that he was the father of 34-year-old Diego Junior and 24-year-old Jana.

In 2016, he announced that he was the father of his second son, Diego Fernando, who was born three years ago and is now 7 years old.

In 2019, a surprising development happened, and Maradona’s lawyer stated that the former footballer had accepted the fatherhood of his three children born in Cuba, where he stayed for a period of time to treat cocaine addiction in the 2000s.

THERE ARE TWO CHILDREN

These are the 8 children Maradona has officially accepted, but there are at least two others who believe Maradona to be their father. 19-year-old Santiago Lara and 23-year-old Magali Gil from Argentina say they are his children and will take legal action to prove this. If proven, they too will get a share of Maradona’s legacy.

Indeed, Santiago Lara’s lawyer has already applied to the court to have Maradona’s grave opened and DNA samples taken. But even if she can prove that Lara and Gil are Maradona’s children, it’s unclear how they will get their share of the inheritance.

HERE IS MARADONA’S Wealth

There was no comprehensive breakdown of Maradona’s wealth. But some predictive work is also being done. Two types of measurements stand out in media predictions. The first set of estimates are based on calculations from Maradona’s sports cars, precious movable and immovable assets. According to these calculations, the Argentine media says that the legendary footballer’s wealth is between $ 75 million and $ 100 million.

KNOWN ASSETS

Maradona’s known assets include:

At least five properties in Argentina

A Rolls Royce Ghost (360 thousand dollars) and a BMW i8 (175 thousand dollars) car

A Hunter Overcomer amphibious vehicle presented to him during his visit to Belarus

A diamond ring worth 360 thousand dollars

Contract allowing Konami to use a character similar to Maradona in the Pro Evolution Soccer video game

Celebrity Net Worth website writes that Maradona received tens of millions of dollars in salary and bonuses as a player and manager throughout his football life.



