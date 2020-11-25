Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest names of Argentine and world football ever, died after a heart attack at home.

Diego Armando Maradona passed away after a heart attack. Maradona, who recently had brain surgery, was reported to have a heart attack at his home in Tigre.

Argentina’s National Team account about Maradona’s death, “Goodbye Diego. In every heart beating in the world of football, you will stay forever” came to the sharing.

Pele, who is also known as one of the greatest names in the world with Maradona, expressed his regret over Maradona’s death and said, “It is sad that he left us like this. One day we will play ball with him in the sky”.



