Maradona, one of the biggest names, dies at the age of 60

Argentina’s Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest football talents world football has ever seen, succumbed to his heart at the age of 60. The news of the death of the legendary name drowned the football community with great mourning.

Long before Messi, another Argentine legend was blowing the dust on the football fields. Moreover, unlike Messi, he represented Argentina not only on the football field but also off the field. According to many people, this football player who was the biggest name in football was Diego Armando Maradona.

The Argentine football legend died at the age of 60 with a heart attack, according to the claims of Clarin and Ole, one of the country’s newspapers. The big star often came up with non-football issues in the last years of his life.

Recently had surgery

The football legend went under the knife to recover from a blood clot in his brain after his recent fall. Maradona, whose treatment continued at home after the surgery, was also constantly being checked by medical staff.

In the photos that came, ambulances were in front of Maradona’s house. According to the allegations, the player who was treated at home after brain surgery had a heart attack. It was stated that the player whose heartbeat and breathing stopped could not be saved despite all interventions.

The death of the famous name also drowned the sports community. Many leading athletes, institutions and sports commentators also shared to commemorate the famous name. Maradona suddenly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Rebel boy of argentina

Diego Armando Maradona started his career with Argentina’s Argentinos Juniors and also played for clubs such as Barcelona and Napoli. Maradona, who always came to the fore with his experiences outside of football, also struggled with drug addiction for a long time.

Maradona, who was also the captain of Argentina, who was the champion in the 1986 World Cup, scored a goal with his hand against England in that tournament; He later said in a statement on the subject, “It was the hand of God.” Thus, the star name also avenged what his country went through in the Falklands War.

Diego Armando Maradona, the last Dirty-Faced Angel of Argentine football, will not be forgotten in the football world for many more years.



