Maradona in Mexico: documentary series on Netflix

One of the great stars of world football, Diego Armando Maradona, could not resist a cardiopulmonary arrest and died on Wednesday (25), at the age of 60. His health was already showing signs of instability; In early November, the Argentine star underwent emergency surgery to treat a subdural hematoma – an accumulation of blood between the brain and its external lining, usually caused by trauma.

Subsequently, Maradona remained hospitalized for 8 days due to a condition that involved conditions such as anemia and cardiomyopathy. The news of his death reverberated throughout the world.

Maradona on Netflix

For those who are already fans or who want to know more about the Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona, the tip is to watch the documentary mini-series Maradona in Mexico, launched by Netflix in 2020.

The production focuses on his experience as a coach for Dorados de Sinaloa, a Mexican football club. Over seven episodes, it is possible to follow how Maradona was instrumental in taking the team out of the last position of the championship and making it capable of fighting for access to the elite of Mexican football.

As it could not be otherwise, the miniseries also spells out remarkable traits of the former player’s personality and issues of his personal life.



